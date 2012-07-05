NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. crude extended losses to more than $1 on Thursday in choppy trading as weak June service sector and retail sales data and a stronger dollar weighed on oil prices.

U.S. crude was down $1.01 at $86.65 a barrel at 10:09 a.m. EDT (1409 GMT), having traded between $86.50 and $88.98.