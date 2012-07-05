NEW YORK, July 5 Brent crude futures extended their gains and U.S. crude turned higher on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report showed a bigger-than expected drop in crude oil stocks in the United States last week.

Brent August crude was up $1.57 at $101.34 a barrel at 11:08 a.m. EDT (1508 GMT). U.S. August crude was up 24 cents at $87.90 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)