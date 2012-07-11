NEW YORK, July 11 Brent and U.S. crude futures
pared gains on Wednesday in choppy trade after the Energy
Information Administration's weekly oil inventory report showed
crude stocks fell 4.7 million barrels last week, more than
expected, but also large builds in gasoline and distillate
stockpiles.
Brent August crude was up $1.12 at $99.09 a barrel
at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT), having traded from $97.83 to
$99.67. U.S. August crude was up $1.29 at $85.20 a
barrel, having traded from $84.01 to $85.79.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)