NEW YORK, July 11 Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Wednesday in choppy trading, as investors awaited Federal Reserve policy meeting minutes to see if officials might be leaning toward more stimulus for the economy and after data showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude oil stocks.

Brent August crude was up $2 at $99.97 a barrel at 12:12 p.m. EDT (1612 GMT), having traded between $97.83 and $100.18. U.S. August crude was up $2.06 at $85.97 a barrel, having traded between $84.01 and $86.19. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)