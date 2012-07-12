NEW YORK, July 12 Brent and U.S. crude futures pared losses on Thursday after separate reports showed jobless claims fell last week and import prices fell in June in the United States.

Brent August crude was down $1 at $99.23 a barrel at 8:37 a.m. EDT (1237 GMT), having traded from $98.51 to $100.65. U.S. August crude was down $1.09 at $84.72 a barrel, having traded from $84.46 to $86.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)