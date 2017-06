NEW YORK, July 17 Brent crude turned lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee contained no hints the central bank was moving closer to a third round of bond purchases to support the economy.

Brent September crude was down 7 cents at $103.30 a barrel at 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT), having traded from $102.77 to $104.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)