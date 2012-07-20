UPDATE 7-Oil slides as rising U.S. crude, gasoline inventories surprise
NEW YORK, July 20 Brent and U.S. crude futures fell $2 on Friday, after a string of seven higher settlements, as economic concerns and worries about high borrowing costs in Spain weighed on oil prices.
Brent front-month September crude was down $1.75 at $106.05 a barrel at 8:40 a.m. EDT (1240 GMT), having traded from $105.60 to $107.70. The expiring U.S. August crude was down $1.86 at $90.80 a barrel, having traded from $90.66 to $92.30. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
