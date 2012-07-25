NEW YORK, July 25 Brent oil and U.S. crude and gasoline futures extended losses on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said crude and gasoline stocks rose last week in the United States, against forecasts that they fell.

Brent September crude was down 46 cents at $102.96 a barrel at 10:42 a.m. EDT (1442 GMT). U.S. September crude was down $1.10 at $87.40 a barrel and U.S. front-month August gasoline was down 6.68 cents at $2.7580 a gallon. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)