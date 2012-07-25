NEW YORK, July 25 Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $1 on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude and gasoline stocks rose last week in the United States, against forecasts that they fell.

Brent September crude was down $1.20 at $102.22 a barrel at 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), having traded from $102.10 to $103.88. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)