NEW YORK Aug 1 Brent and U.S. crude futures initially pared gains on Wednesday in choppy trading after the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee issued a statement saying the U.S. economic recovery had lost momentum but did not offer new monetary stimulus.

Brent September crude was up $1.26 at $106.18 a barrel at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), having traded from $104.06 to $106.92. U.S. September crude was up $1 at $89.06 a barrel, having traded from $87.51 to $89.47. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)