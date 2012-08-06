NEW YORK Aug 6 Brent and U.S. crude futures turned higher in choppy trading on Monday, recovering from earlier losses that were attributed to profit-taking after oil prices rallied sharply in the previous session.

Brent September crude was up 16 cents at $109.10 a barrel at 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), having traded from $107.90 to $109.20. U.S. September crude was up 48 cents at $91.88 a barrel, having traded from $90.63 to $91.99.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)