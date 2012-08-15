NEW YORK Aug 15 Brent crude futures rose more than $2 per barrel on Wednesday, with U.S. crude extending gains to more than $1, as a drop in U.S. inventories and expectations that North Sea production will drop in September lifted oil prices.

Brent September crude was up $1.89 at $115.92 a barrel at 1:10 p.m. EDT (1710 GMT), having traded from $113.49 to $116.09. U.S. September crude was up 91 cents at $94.34 a barrel, having traded from $92.68 to $94.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)