NEW YORK Aug 17 Brent crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Friday as the United States considers a release of strategic oil reserves and as October Brent futures trade in the first session as the front-month contract.

Brent October crude was down $2.27 at $113 a barrel at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), having traded from $112.94 to $114.77. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)