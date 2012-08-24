Energy stocks, Banco Popular weigh on European shares
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Updates with closing prices, adds details)
NEW YORK Aug 24 Brent crude futures fell $2 on Friday, pressured by a trade journal report that the International Energy Agency is likely to tap strategic oil reserves as soon as September, dropping its resistance to a U.S.-led plan.
Brent October crude was down $1.87 at $113.14 a barrel at 2:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), having fallen as low as $113 after reaching $115.28.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)
* Frankfurt closed for holiday (Updates with closing prices, adds details)
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)