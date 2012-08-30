NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 on Thursday as concerns about the impact Hurricane Isaac might have on U.S. production waned.

Isaac, now a tropical storm, is moving inland and away from offshore facilities.

U.S. crude was down $1.30 at $94.19 a barrel at 10:51 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT), having traded from $94.13 to $95.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)