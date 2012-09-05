NEW YORK, Sept 5 Brent crude pared losses and U.S. crude extended gains slightly on Wednesday in post-settlement trade after initially holding steady when a report from the American Petroleum Institute showed U.S. crude oil stocks fell sharply last week as Hurricane Isaac curbed production and imports.

Brent crude was down 60 cents at $113.58 a barrel at 4:44 p.m. EDT (2044 GMT), after settling $1.09 lower and trading down 89 cents just ahead of the API report.

U.S. crude was up 57 cents at $95.87, having settled up only 6 cents, then trading up 50 cents just ahead of the API data.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)