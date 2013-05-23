NEW YORK May 23 U.S. crude futures fell more than $2 and pushed below the 200-day moving average on Thursday, as a decline in China's factory activity and the possibility that the Federal Reserve could scale back stimulus weighed on oil prices.

U.S. July crude was down $2 at $92.28 a barrel at 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT), below the 200-day moving average of $92.29 and having dropped as low as $92.21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)