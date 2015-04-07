NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. and Brent crude futures turned higher in choppy trading on Tuesday on lift from a Federal Reserve official arguing that it may be too early to talk about reducing monetary accommodation and a partial closure of the Mississippi River after an oil leak.

Crude futures rallied after slumping initially on Tuesday on Iran's efforts to sell more oil to China and a Goldman Sachs report saying prices needed to remain low to slow U.S. oil production.

U.S. May crude was up 29 cents at $52.43 a barrel at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), up after falling to $51.17. Brent May crude was up 3 cents at $58.15, having dropped earlier to $57.02.