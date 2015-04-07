NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. and Brent crude futures
extended gains on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses on lift from a
Labor Department report showing U.S. job openings rose sharply
in February.
Also supportive were remarks from a U.S. Federal Reserve
official arguing that it may be too early to talk about reducing
monetary accommodation and a partial closure of the Mississippi
River after an oil leak.
U.S. May crude was up 94 cents at $53.08 a barrel at
11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT), having reached $53.46. Brent May
crude was up 61 cents at $58.73, having reached $59.09.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)