NEW YORK May 9 U.S. crude stocks excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) rose to the highest level since August 1990 last week, after logging the largest seven-week build in 11 years, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

West Coast gasoline stocks fell by 2.13 million barrels while East Coast distillate stocks were off by 1.95 million barrels.

U.S. Midwest refinery utilization fell 4.4 percentage points to 92.7 percent as turnarounds went into full force, the data also showed. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Alden Bentley)