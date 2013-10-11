(Adds details on restart)
Oct 11 The U.S. Energy Information
Administration on Friday said it will not publish its weekly
inventory and other data after today due to funding issues
related to the government shutdown.
EIA said it will cease operations and furlough staff at the
end of the day.
The agency told energy companies to continue submitting
their data to the EIA. The information will be processed after
the furlough period is over, it said.
EIA said it will try to restore services "as quickly as
possible" after it reopens. The schedule, however, will not be
determined until the end of the furlough.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)