NEW YORK, April 5 No one was injured in an
explosion and fire at a natural gas compressor station in rural
Logan County, Oklahoma, the Associated Press and local media
reported on Friday.
The blast occurred late Thursday near Langston, about 45
miles north of Oklahoma City, reports said.
The plant is reportedly owned by DCP Midstream Partners
, which did not immediately return calls.
Local media said natural gas in the line was burned off
before firefighters were able to fight the blaze. The fire was
extinguished early Friday.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.