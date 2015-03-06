By Jonathan Schwarzberg
NEW YORK, March 6 Energy and energy services
companies are raising new leveraged loans and high yield bonds
to repay some of their existing revolving credits to match lower
borrowing bases, which have been slashed by the drop in oil
prices.
A borrowing base determines the amount of money that
companies can borrow, based on the value of collateral that the
company pledges. It is reevaluated regularly, as it is often
linked to reserves, which are tied to oil prices.
The dramatic drop in oil prices from nearly $100 per barrel
in the summer of 2014 to $50.50 this week has shrunk borrowing
bases, which means that some energy companies are having to
repay the difference between outstanding revolving credits and
their smaller borrowing bases.
Cash-strapped energy companies are looking at a variety of
ways to repay the debt. Some have opted to raise new second-lien
loans or first- or second-lien bonds, while others are raising
fresh equity or selling assets.
Exploration and production company Atlas Resource Partners
LP raised a new $250 million, five-year second-lien term
loan to pay down its revolving credit and cut the borrowing base
on its revolving credit to $750 million from $900 million.
The second-lien loan was provided by GSO Capital and
Magnetar Capital at 900bp over Libor, which shows that energy
companies are turning to alternative capital providers. This is
something that could occur on a more regular basis throughout
the year, sources said.
Independent energy company Comstock Resources is
slashing the size of a revolving credit from $1 billion, to just
$50 million by raising first-lien high yield bonds. The company
had a borrowing base of $675 million at the end of last year.
The move is unusual due to the near-elimination of the
revolver and as Comstock is refinancing the revolving credit
with first-lien bonds, a banker said. Energy companies typically
refinance revolving credits with second lien loans or bonds,
according to a March 2 report from Credit Sights.
The first-lien notes were issued with a 10 percent coupon.
"This is one we will be watching very closely to gauge the
attractiveness of such a deal and who might be next to pull off
this type of strategy," CreditSights said.
Independent oil and gas producer Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc
is taking a more traditional approach to pay down
outstanding amounts under its $1.7 billion revolving credit by
issuing second lien high-yield bonds. The company is cutting its
borrowing base to $500 million from $1.5 billion.
Energy XXI sold $1.45 billion of second-lien high yield
bonds due in 2020 last week to repay some of its revolving
credits, which include $325 million of revolving credits for its
subsidiary EPL Oil & Gas Inc. The 11 percent notes priced at
96.3 to yield 12 percent.
"Second-lien lenders are out there for the right price,"
said Stanford Renas, a partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.
BACK IN THE GAME?
The fact that energy and energy services companies are now
able to tap the market at all is viewed as positive as all
energy companies were shut out of the U.S. leveraged loan market
in late 2014 after oil prices dropped.
Deals that were underwritten and funded in late 2014,
including a $500 million loan backing exploration and production
company Vine Oil & Gas LP's buyout, a $480 million loan for
UK-based undersea energy services company Proserv Ltd's buyout
and a $220 million deal supporting oilfield services company
Express Energy Services LP's buyout were stuck on
banks books after being rejected by investors. These and are
only just starting to be placed and are seeing painful discounts
as low as 77.
Stronger companies are now able to access the market
although weaker companies could still struggle to access
capital, bankers are lawyers said.
"The important thing is that the market is bifurcating,"
said a banker. "In December, everyone was guilty."
The choice of repayment method - second-lien loans or bonds,
first-lien bonds, asset sales or equity raises - is specific to
each company and its credit profile. Raising equity is less
favored than other options as it dilutes shareholders and energy
companies' equity prices are low.
Some energy companies are also considering convertible
bonds.
"Some people are talking about convertible debt offerings,"
Renas said. "I'm not aware of that many opportunities, but it's
being explored."
As Atlas showed, raising funds from direct lenders could be
easier for energy companies. This can eliminate market execution
risk, said Doug Getten, a partner in Paul Hastings LLP's
securities and capital markets practice.
Although direct lenders are able to offer term sheets
without having to go out to the market to set terms, their terms
are still credit specific.
"Despite increased activity recently, some companies could
still have trouble accessing the markets, depending on their
credit," Getten said.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh)