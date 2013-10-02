NEW YORK Oct 2 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Wednesday said pipelines in the central and eastern Gulf of
Mexico operated by BP Plc were in phase 2 of their severe
weather contingency plan, with all nonessential personnel to be
evacuated ahead of a possible storm nearing its offshore
operations.
Destin said in a website posting it would continue to accept
gas flows on its system and the Okeanos pipeline system as long
as weather conditions permitted and would continue to monitor
the severity of any potential storm.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system is majority-owned by
BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's
Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.