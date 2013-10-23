NEW YORK Oct 23 Destin Pipeline Co LLC said on Wednesday the 80,000 barrel per day Tri-States Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) pipeline running from Mobile, Alabama, to Kenner, Louisiana, would shut for about a week sometime between April 1 and June 30, 2014.

In a website posting Destin said it was notified by the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant that Tri-States would begin a line lowering project due to encroachment associated with a Mississippi Department of Transportation highway project.

While the Tri-State line is out of service the Pascagoula plant will be unable to process gas from Destin's offshore Gulf of Mexico receipt points. Destin said it was evaluating whether an alternate delivery point could be offered to its natural gas shippers.

Further updates on the timing and potential impact will be provided as the schedule is refined, the company said.

Destin's onshore receipt and delivery points will not be affected by the outage, the posting said.

The 169-mile Tri-States pipeline is owned and operated by BP Pipelines North America.

The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and then north to interconnections with six major interstate gas lines.

It is majority-owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.