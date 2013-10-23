NEW YORK Oct 23 Destin Pipeline Co LLC said on
Wednesday the 80,000 barrel per day Tri-States Natural Gas
Liquids (NGL) pipeline running from Mobile, Alabama, to Kenner,
Louisiana, would shut for about a week sometime between April 1
and June 30, 2014.
In a website posting Destin said it was notified by the
Pascagoula natural gas processing plant that Tri-States would
begin a line lowering project due to encroachment associated
with a Mississippi Department of Transportation highway project.
While the Tri-State line is out of service the Pascagoula
plant will be unable to process gas from Destin's offshore Gulf
of Mexico receipt points. Destin said it was evaluating whether
an alternate delivery point could be offered to its natural gas
shippers.
Further updates on the timing and potential impact will be
provided as the schedule is refined, the company said.
Destin's onshore receipt and delivery points will not be
affected by the outage, the posting said.
The 169-mile Tri-States pipeline is owned and operated by BP
Pipelines North America.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to
carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day from offshore Gulf of
Mexico to the Pascagoula plant and then north to
interconnections with six major interstate gas lines.
It is majority-owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co, with
Enbridge Inc's Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent
stake.