NEW YORK May 10 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Friday said it had received notice from the operator of the
Pascagoula natural gas processing plant in Mississippi that
maintenance, begun on May 3, was expected to be completed as
planned in about five weeks.
"Once the maintenance work is completed and when minimum
flow requirement is achieved, the Pascagoula plant will resume
normal operations," Destin said in a website posting.
Destin said it would provide more details on the work as
they become available. The company also said it would continue
to monitor liquid accumulation on its MP260 platform during
deliveries to the alternate delivery point, the Viosca Knoll
Gathering System (VKGS), but services to the alternate delivery
point were limited.
Destin said its onshore receipt and delivery points would
not be affected by the plant turnaround.
The 225-mile Destin gas pipeline system has the capacity to
carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply from offshore
Gulf of Mexico to the Pascagoula plant, extending north where it
interconnects with nine major interstate gas lines.
It is majority-owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co,
with Enbridge Offshore owning a 33 percent stake.
The Pascagoula plant is operated by BP and owned by BP
America Corp and Enterprise Gas Processing LLC. It
straddles the Destin pipeline immediately downstream of the
liquid removal facility, which is designed to remove retro-grade
condensate that may form in the pipeline.
The liquid removal facility has a design capacity of 10,000
barrels per day. Gas processing capacity is 1.5 bcf per day.
Last week, the chief executive of Plains Exploration &
Production said the Pascagoula maintenance would shut in
a "tremendous" amount of Gulf of Mexico oil production. Plains
said it was notified by BP that the plant would be shut for 36
days starting May 3.