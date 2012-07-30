July 27 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -Phillips JV Wood River refinery reports compressor shutdown -TABLE-U.S. off-line refining capacity seen higher -PBF reports CO boiler failure at Delaware City refinery -Sunoco shuts FCC at Philadelphia refinery - filing -Sunoco reports alky unit shut at Phila. Refinery -Coker at Whiting refinery to come online in 2 to 4 weeks-sources -Valero: Work under way at Port Arthur refinery SRU, SCOT unit ================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link ************************************************************************************************ FLINTHILLS North Pole, AK 140 Apr 11, 2012 HOVENSA St. Croix, US VI 350 Feb 21, 2012 PHILLIPS 66 Trainer, PA 185 Indefinite SUNOCO Eagle Point, NJ 145 Permanent Marcus Hook, PA 178 Indefinite VALERO Aruba 235 Mar 29, 2012 Corpus Christi, TX/FCC ================================================================================================ REFINERY SHUTDOWNS ================================================================================================ Company Location Units Cap. Timing Reason/Notes Link EAST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ PBF Delaware City,DE Boiler 182.2 Jul 27 Failure Refinery Jul 23 Rail capacity SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA FCC 330 Jul 27 Shutdown FCCU 330 Jul 23 Down for work Alky unit Jul 23 Planned work Gasoline unit Jul 23 Restart ================================================================================================ GULF COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ ALON Big Spring, TX Refinery 67 Jul 26 Compressor trip BP Texas City, TX FCCU 406 Jul 26 Snag Ultraformer Jul 23 To resume ops CITGO Corpus Christi, Refinery 163 Jul 19 Units back FLINT Corpus Christi, Alky unit 290 Jul 25 Unit stable Refinery Jul 24 Benzene leak HILLS TX Jul 23 Unit snag MARATHON Garyville, LA HCU, CDU Nov 2012 Expansion PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX Refinery 100 Jul 20 Planned rates VALERO Corpus Christi,TX SRU 142 Jul 24 Incinerator down Refinery Jul 20 Planned rates Meraux, LA Refinery 125 Jul 23 All units shut Jul 22 Fire Port Arthur, TX Refinery 292 Jul 27 Work underway SRU 290 Jul 24 Restarted WESTERN El Paso, TX Refinery 2013 Turnaround 2014 Turnaround ================================================================================================ MIDCONTINENT *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ BP Whiting, IN Coker 337 Jul 27 Restart 2-4 wk Refinery Jul 24 Brief fire Jul 24 Coker outage BP-HUSKY Toledo, OH Refinery 160 Sep 2012 Turnaround CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK Refinery 70 Q4 2012 Turnaround EXXON Joliet, IL Refinery 238.6 Jul 22 Equipment upset HOLLY- Tulsa, OK Refinery 155.3 2H 2012 Turnaround FRONTIER HUSKY Lima, OH Refinery 155 Jul 24 Normal ops MARATHON Detroit, MI Refinery 106 Q3 2012 Turnaround PHILLIPS66 Woodriver, IL Refinery 362 Jul 30 Compressor trip TESORO Mandan, ND Refinery 60 End-Q2 Expansion =============================================================================================== ROCKY MOUNTAINS *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ HOLLY- Wood Cross, UT FCC 2H 2012 Turnaround FRONTIER Refinery 31 Future Expansion Refinery 2012-2014 Expansion SINCLAIR Sinclair, WY Refinery 74 Jul 25 Restart units ================================================================================================ WEST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ CHEVRON El Segundo, CA Refinery 265 Jul 25 Flaring EXXON Torrance, CA Refinery 149.5 Jul 26 Restarted PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA Refinery 139 Jul 20 Planned flaring Jul 19 Work done Rodeo, CA Refinery 120.2 Jul 24 Leak SHELL Anacortes, WA Cogeneration 145 Jul 17 Unit shut SRU Jul 17 Upset TESORO Martinez, CA Refinery 166 Jul 26 At planned rates Jul 24 Maintenance Wilmington, CA Refinery 103.8 Jul 18 Work done FCCU 103.8 Jul 17 Restart VALERO Benicia, CA FCC 144 Jul 26 Shutdown ================================================================================================