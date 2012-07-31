July 27 Summary of current U.S. refinery operations (in '000 bpd) -Valero plans turnaround at Texas, Canada refineries in Q1 -Valero: Gulf Coast hydrocracker projects delayed -Exxon warns of flaring at Torrance, Calif. refinery -Valero expects Benicia FCC to be back in service by mid-August -Valero sees Meraux refinery to be back by end of August -Sunoco to restart Philadelphia gasoline unit Tuesday-source -Valero updates on Q3, Q4 refinery turnaround schedule -BP says Whiting crude unit to come offline as part of upgrade -Valero says Port Arthur refinery to reach full rates in Q4 -BP reports process unit trip at Cherry Point, WA, refinery -Exxon: Maintenance finished at California refinery -Citgo sees output impact at Lemont from Enbridge pipeline outage -Citgo Lemont, IL, refinery FCC shut for repairs after upset -PBF restarted boiler at Delaware refinery -Exxon says Baytown refinery operations normal after unit snag -Motiva reports cat cracker upset at Norco refinery -Exxon reports HCU snag at Baytown refinery ================================================================================================ ECONOMIC RATE CUT ANNOUNCEMENTS ================================================================================================ Company Location/Units Affected Amount of Cut Timing Link ************************************************************************************************ FLINTHILLS North Pole, AK 140 Apr 11, 2012 HOVENSA St. Croix, US VI 350 Feb 21, 2012 PHILLIPS 66 Trainer, PA 185 Indefinite SUNOCO Eagle Point, NJ 145 Permanent Marcus Hook, PA 178 Indefinite VALERO Aruba 235 Mar 29, 2012 Corpus Christi, TX/FCC ================================================================================================ REFINERY SHUTDOWNS ================================================================================================ Company Location Units Cap. Timing Reason/Notes Link EAST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ PBF Delaware City,DE Boiler 182.2 Jul 30 Restarted Boiler Jul 27 Failure Refinery Jul 23 Rail capacity SUNOCO Philadelphia, PA FCC 330 Jul 31 Restart FCC Jul 27 Shutdown FCCU Jul 23 Down for work Alky unit Jul 23 Planned work Gasoline unit Jul 23 Restart ================================================================================================ GULF COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ ALON Big Spring, TX Refinery 67 Jul 26 Compressor trip BP Texas City, TX FCCU 406 Jul 26 Snag Ultraformer Jul 23 To resume ops CITGO Corpus Christi, Refinery 163 Jul 19 Units back EXXON Baytown, TX HCU 560.6 Jul 30 Ops normal ID:nWNAB8907] HCU Jul 30 Upset FLINT Corpus Christi, Alky unit 290 Jul 25 Unit stable Refinery Jul 24 Benzene leak HILLS TX Jul 23 Unit snag MARATHON Garyville, LA HCU, CDU Nov 2012 Expansion MOTIVA Norco, LA FCC 233.5 Jul 30 Upset PETROBRAS Pasadena, TX Refinery 100 Jul 20 Planned rates VALERO Corpus Christi,TX Refinery 142 Jul 31 Q1 2013 work SRU Jul 24 Incinerator down Refinery Jul 20 Planned rates Houston, TC FCC 88 Jul 31 Overhaul Meraux, LA Refinery 125 Jul 31 End-Aug restart [ID:nWNAB9375 ] Refinery 125 Jul 23 All units shut Jul 22 Fire Norco, LA HCU 205 Jul 31 Delayed Port Arthur, TX HCU 290 Jul 31 Delayed HCU Jul 31 Full rates 4Q Refinery Jul 27 Work underway SRU Jul 24 Restarted Texas City, TX Refinery 225 Jul 31 Q1 2013 work WESTERN El Paso, TX Refinery 122 2013 Turnaround 2014 Turnaround ================================================================================================ MIDCONTINENT *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ BP Whiting, IN FCC 337 Jul 31 Offline in 4Q Coker Jul 27 Restart 2-4 wk Refinery Jul 24 Brief fire Jul 24 Coker outage BP-HUSKY Toledo, OH Refinery 160 Sep 2012 Turnaround CITGO Lemont, IL Refinery 167 Jul 30 Output impact FCC Jul 30 Shut for repair CVR ENERGY Wynnewood, OK Refinery 70 Q4 2012 Turnaround EXXON Joliet, IL Refinery 238.6 Jul 22 Equipment upset HOLLY- Tulsa, OK Refinery 155.3 2H 2012 Turnaround FRONTIER HUSKY Lima, OH Refinery 155 Jul 24 Normal ops MARATHON Detroit, MI Refinery 106 Q3 2012 Turnaround PHILLIPS66 Woodriver, IL Refinery 362 Jul 30 Compressor trip TESORO Mandan, ND Refinery 60 End-Q2 Expansion =============================================================================================== ROCKY MOUNTAINS *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ HOLLY- Wood Cross, UT FCC 2H 2012 Turnaround FRONTIER Refinery 31 Future Expansion Refinery 2012-2014 Expansion SINCLAIR Sinclair, WY Refinery 74 Jul 25 Restart units ================================================================================================ WEST COAST *****************************************2012 Q3************************************************ BP Blaine, WA Refinery 225 Jul 30 Unit tripped CHEVRON El Segundo, CA Refinery 265 Jul 25 Flaring EXXON Torrance, CA Refinery 149.5 Jul 31 Planned flaring Refinery Jul 30 Work done Refinery Jul 26 Restarted PHILLIPS66 Wilmington, CA Refinery 139 Jul 20 Planned flaring Jul 19 Work done Rodeo, CA Refinery 120.2 Jul 24 Leak SHELL Anacortes, WA Cogeneration 145 Jul 17 Unit shut SRU Jul 17 Upset TESORO Martinez, CA Refinery 166 Jul 26 At planned rates Jul 24 Maintenance Wilmington, CA Refinery 103.8 Jul 18 Work done FCCU Jul 17 Restart VALERO Benicia, CA FCC 144 Jul 31 Back mid-Aug FCC Jul 26 Shutdown ================================================================================================