By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 28 North America's energy revolution
is remaking all aspects of the global economy and international
relations in what has turned out to be the most profound shift
in the second decade of the 21st century.
Policymakers and climate scientists prefer to talk about the
transformational potential of clean technologies like wind,
solar and electric vehicles.
But in reality the biggest shifts in economic relations and
the balance of power at present stem from changes in the
production of decidedly old-fashioned and polluting fossil fuels
such as oil and gas.
Hydraulic fracturing, coupled with tougher fuel-economy
standards and increased use of biofuels, has reversed the
growing dependence of the United States on energy imports in
less than 10 years.
If fracking has not yet made the United States "energy
independent", it has certainly created a crucial source of
competitive advantage and given policymakers much more room to
manoeuvre.
TRADE TRANSFORMED
By the start of the century, the cost of importing energy
was one of the largest burdens on the U.S. trade balance, and
threatening to worsen in the medium term.
Crude oil and refined petroleum products such as gasoline
accounted for most of the imported energy, but there was growing
concern that the country would also become a big net importer of
natural gas within a few years.
In 2008, the United States ran a net energy trade deficit
with the rest of the world amounting to $411 billion, 2.8
percent of GDP.
Crude petroleum and refined products accounted for around
one-third of the record trade deficits which the United States
ran between 2004 and 2008.
But 2008 proved to be the high-water mark for the net cost
of energy imports.
Chart 1 shows the broadest measure of U.S. energy trade with
the rest of the world, including crude oil and refined products,
natural gas, natural gas liquids, coal and electricity.
Since 2008, net energy imports have almost halved, to just
$217 billion in the first 11 months of 2013.
Charts 2 and 3 show the structural shift actually began
before the financial crisis in 2008. In volume terms, net
imports of crude oil and petroleum started to decline from 2004
or 2005 onwards.
There is no mystery about the cause of the U.S. energy
revolution.
The quadrupling of oil prices between 2000 and 2008 was
directly responsible for the biofuel-blending mandates and fuel
efficiency standards contained in the 2005 Energy Policy Act and
2007 Energy Independence Security Act passed by the U.S.
Congress.
It also indirectly supported the swift rollout of fracking
technology, first in natural gas and from 2008 onwards in oil,
as well.
But the consequences of the energy revolution are only now
being felt fully.
RIPPLING OUTWARD
For years, policymakers and commentators have played down
the revolution's impact, or even denied there is a revolution at
all, because it clashes with climate policies and threatens to
re-arrange international relations in ways that are
uncomfortable to many of those concerned.
Sceptics first suggested the upsurge in energy production
would prove temporary, then that it would be limited to gas, and
now that it will be contained by restrictions on U.S. oil
exports or environmental campaigns to keep fossil fuels
underground unburned.
Doubters say it cannot be repeated in other countries
because of their very different geological conditions as well as
political and commercial environments.
But the revolution's impact has spread far beyond the United
States.
The United States is set to become a significant exporter of
natural gas. It is already the world's fastest-growing exporter
of gas liquids such as propane.
Coal exports have risen as the country's own power stations
turn to cheaper gas. And U.S. refiners are becoming increasingly
important exporters of diesel.
Energy trade is already finding ways around the patchwork of
antiquated restrictions on exports of oil, gas and condensates.
COMPARATIVE ADVANTAGE
At the same time, the United States depends less and less on
imported energy, especially from outside North America.
In 2013, the country is expected to have imported the fewest
barrels of crude oil since 1994.
Even that probably understates the speed of the
transformation and its impact on the trade deficit. In real
terms, the trade deficit in petroleum and related items in
November 2013 was the narrowest for well over two decades.
The economic impact has been profound. Abundant supplies of
cheap domestic energy are now a crucial source of competitive
advantage compared with rival economies in Europe and Asia.
A decade ago, U.S. policymakers and commentators were
worrying about the loss of manufacturing to China based on cheap
labour.
Now cheap energy is encouraging talk of bringing some of
that manufacturing back. By contrast, expensive energy and
inefficient fuel consumption are a seen as a growing threat to
China's competitiveness.
European manufacturers, too, worry they will be
significantly disadvantaged by more expensive energy bills.
LOOSENING TIES
The energy revolution's impact on international relations
has been even greater, and nowhere is it more visible than in
the Middle East.
For years, the foreign policy establishments in both the
United States and in capitals around the Gulf have insisted
shale production will not loosen the close ties between
Washington and its regional allies, especially Saudi Arabia.
But the scale of the shift has become too obvious to deny.
Speaking to a security conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday,
Israel's outspoken Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon complained that
the United States is "detaching" itself from the Middle East,
according to reports carried in the Jerusalem Post.
Saudi Arabia's leaders clearly fear their own alliance with
Washington is being downgraded as the Obama Administration
pursues detente with Iran.
Tensions between Washington and Riyadh erupted into the open
last year when Saudi Arabia declined to take up its seat on the
UN Security Council and undertook a series of other carefully
calculated diplomatic moves to signal its displeasure with the
White House.
Such an open breach between the two close allies would have
been unthinkable in 2005 or 1995 let alone 1985 or even 1975,
when the United States felt its dependence on Saudi oil exports
keenly.
Even more remarkably, U.S. foreign policymakers have largely
ignored the protests coming from Tel Aviv and Riyadh, and forged
ahead regardless.
Ultimately, it is the energy revolution that has emboldened
U.S. policymakers to pursue a very different course in the
Middle East.
The idea of the United States exporting fossil fuels to the
Persian Gulf would have laughable five years ago. But in what
has to be the supreme irony, the United Arab Emirates is now
openly talking about importing cheap shale gas from the United
States to meet its surging electricity demand.
ENERGY INSECURITY
Middle East oil producers are not the only countries that
have been disconcerted by the shale revolution. It is also
altering the relationship between China and the United States.
In effect, the two superpowers have swapped places. In 1973,
the United States perceived its growing reliance on imported
crude from the Middle East was a key strategic weakness, while
China's rapidly developing Daqing super-giant oil field promised
greater energy independence.
Now U.S. reliance on the Middle East is loosening, while
China is increasingly aware of the risks of relying on importing
oil from unstable parts of the Middle East and Africa via long
supply routes through the straits of Hormuz and Malacca and the
South China Sea.
Once again, shale, and the energy revolution more broadly,
lies at the heart of the fundamental shift in the balance of
power.
China's own policymakers attach the highest strategic
priorities to developing their own domestic energy production
(including from shale), cutting energy consumption through
improvements in energy efficiency, and protecting foreign
supplies by projecting diplomatic and military power into key
supply regions and along supply routes.
Just like the discovery of oil in Pennsylvania in the 1850s
and the Middle East between the 1920s and 1950s, the North
American energy revolution is remaking the world order.
