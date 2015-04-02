HOUSTON, April 2 U.S. exploration and production companies will likely cut or eliminate dividends if low crude oil prices persist through the second half of 2015, a Northern Trust Co analyst told a meeting of the bank's clients on Thursday.

Exploration and production companies typically plow most of their cash into drilling new wells and do not pay fat dividends, but those lower-yield payouts are at risk as companies look to conserve cash, said Jackson Hockley, an analyst at Northern Trust.

Oil prices have fallen by about half since June as global supplies build in a time when demand is weakening. On Thursday, crude futures traded in New York were around $49 per barrel.

If crude oil lingers below $70 per barrel for the next 12 to 18 months, Hockley said he thinks dividends for a lot of exploration and production companies will be "reduced or eliminated altogether."

By contrast, payouts at large companies such as Chevron Corp Exxon Mobil Corp are "incredibly safe" in lower crude price environment owing to balance sheet strength and a long history of paying dividends, said Hockley.

Dividends at large oilfield services companies like Schlumberger Ltd and Halliburton Co are also likely to be "okay" if the downturn persists, said Hockley.

There has already been a rash of Canadian energy companies that have cut or suspended dividends including Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp and Penn West Petroleum Ltd.

Offshore driller Transocean Ltd. cut its dividend 80 percent this year. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. eliminated a special dividend in February. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Grant McCool)