July 11 Dominion Resources Inc unit
Dominion Transmission on Monday will begin scheduled maintenance
on a natural gas pipeline that will restrict some supplies at
two receipt points in Pennsylvania, the company said in a
website posting on Thursday.
The work, originally scheduled to begin on July 8, will as
of July 15 limit gas supplies to a total of about 600,000
decatherms per day (about 600 million cubic feet per day) at the
Transco and Texas Eastern Leidy receipt point in north-central
Pennsylvania.
Receipts at Sabinsville, also in north-central Pennsylvania,
will be limited to primary, or non-interruptible, service only.
The restrictions will continue until further notice, the web
posting said.
Current receipts at Leidy are running at about 800,000
decatherms daily, with Sabinsville at about 500,000 dt/d.
The company in its posting did not specify the type of
pipeline work planned.