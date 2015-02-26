Feb 26 More than 220,000 homes and businesses remained without power in North Carolina and South Carolina early Thursday due to a winter storm with high winds that brought down trees and power lines.

Duke Energy Corp, the biggest utility in the United States, said it had more than 212,000 customers without power in the Carolinas.

Duke said on its website it was assessing the damage.

North Carolina electric cooperatives meanwhile said they were dealing with about 14,400 outages.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)