* Local partnerships more attractive than take-overs

* Gas trading offers opportunities

By Michael Kahn

BERLIN, Nov 28 The European Energy Exchange plans to push further into emerging Europe as the German-based bourse looks to introduce new products and tap new markets, the exchange's chief operating officer said.

The need to look for new growth avenues is due to a boom in subsidised renewable power capacity that has created an electricity generation glut which has led to an almost 40 percent fall in German wholesale power prices in the past three years.

In September, the EEX began clearing trades of Czech, Hungarian and Slovak futures through its European Commodity Clearing (ECC) unit, which also does the same for Romanian financial products. In October, EEX launched Italian and Swiss Power Futures.

Chief Operating Officer Steffen Koehler said he could see similar deals in other emerging European countries where until now most trades have gone through brokerage firms in the so-called over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

"We will definitely look at other countries," Koehler said. "This is the beginning."

He declined to name potential new markets but said the model would likely be similar to previous deals in which the EEX worked in partnership with local players.

Variable renewable output from wind and solar, depending on weather conditions, also make it hard for traders to predict market movements. This has prompted traders to look for new ways to make money beyond the traditional long-term power contracts.

"With renewables it is harder for traders to predict what will happen," Koehler said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Berlin. "Trading will never be the same and we are seeing a good chance for other opportunities."

The EEX has seen record volumes of forward contracts traded on its platform this year, increasing its share of the German power market from 14 percent in mid-2012 to 25 percent as of September.

Koehler has said this is likely a result of rising demand for cleared products as well as political pressure to move more trading away from over-the-counter brokerages towards more transparent exchanges.

Germany is Europe's biggest wholesale power market, trading around 300 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity derivatives a month, and the share of renewable electricity generation has risen from under 7 percent in 2000 to almost 20 percent in 2012.

While not ruling out the idea of acquisitions, Koehler said utilising the customer relationships local exchanges already have in place is a big advantage.

"Generally I'm not sure you need to buy somebody to partner with them. It makes sense to have local representatives," Koehler said.

Another key area for growth is the gas business where Koehler said a trend to link fewer contracts to oil prices was spurring trading.

Several gas trading hubs such as Net Connect Germany (NCG) have emerged next to established hubs like Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP)and the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) during the past five years, allowing trading houses to take advantage of differing regional prices.

"Gas it the asset class of choice," he said. "It is growing, growing, growing."

Germany's biggest utility, E.ON, also said this week that gas trading had become more attractive than power in Europe.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in London; editing by Jane Merriman)