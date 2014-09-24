(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 24 The United States is
experiencing the largest and most sustained drop in oil demand
since the start of the petroleum era in 1859 thanks to
improvements in efficiency and the switch to alternative fuels.
Quietly and almost unnoticed by most commentators,
efficiency and fuel switching are making an even bigger
contribution to the North American energy revolution than
hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.
Fuel savings have contributed more barrels to the
supply/demand balance than the combined output from North
Dakota's Bakken and Texas' Eagle Ford.
Efficiency gains and the switch from crude oil to natural
gas and biofuels have cut the consumption of petroleum products
in the United States by more than 2 million barrels per day
since 2005, according to the Energy Information Administration.
If consumption is adjusted for the rise in population and
economic output, oil use has actually fallen by between 3 and 4
million barrels per day compared with the previous trend (link.reuters.com/cyd92w).
The plunge is a delayed response to the quadrupling of real
oil prices since 1998 and especially after 2004, which sharpened
the incentive for households, businesses and federal, state and
local governments to change behaviour, enact conservation laws,
and invest heavily in capital equipment designed to reduce oil
consumption.
Many of the regulations and investments made in response to
rising prices are still reducing oil demand today, even though
prices have been steady for the last three years, and the
efficiency drive is not over yet.
Vehicle efficiency standards and biofuel mandates will
continue cutting petroleum consumption throughout the rest of
the decade and into the 2020s even without a further rise in
prices because they have been hardcoded into legislation and
regulations.
Businesses have also become smarter at reducing fuel bills
by optimising delivery and logistics systems, and those changes
are unlikely to be reversed.
Similar lagged demand reductions are evident in Europe,
leading many observers to conclude oil demand has peaked in the
advanced industrial economies and that all future growth will
come from the emerging economies.
Even bigger falls in consumption are possible in future if
the gap between crude and natural gas prices in North America
remains wide and encourages substantial switching from diesel to
gas in road, rail and maritime transport.
LONG CYCLES
Demand reductions as much as increases in supply explain
stable oil prices over the last four years and the evaporation
of volatility.
However, this is not the first time demand has dropped;
consumption fell after both the first and second oil shocks in
1973 and 1979.
Previous periods of demand destruction were followed by a
drop in prices and a gradual recovery in consumption as memories
faded and consumers reverted to more oil-intensive behaviour.
The question is whether this cycle is about to repeat
itself. Will oil prices decline over the next few years, at
least in real terms, sending the efficiency revolution into
reverse?
Benchmark Brent prices have already slipped below $100 per
barrel, a level some analysts thought would prove to be a floor,
amid signs demand is anaemic and the market is oversupplied.
In theory, lower prices are the means to rebalance the
market by slowing the pace of demand destruction, and perhaps
even buying back some of the consumption that has been lost, as
well as curbing rising supply.
Past experience suggests a period of weaker prices will be
needed to stem the loss of demand and curtail the enormous
amount of investment in new production which has been taking
place in recent years (and is still occurring in many areas such
as Russia, China and Argentina).
But prices might have to remain lower for longer than most
producers have dared to admit if the market is to rebalance
fully.
There are substantial amounts of extra shale oil that could
be brought into production profitably at prices well under $100
per barrel which will keep supplies ample.
On the demand side, oil will continue to face stiff
competition from cleaner burning and cheaper (at least in North
America) natural gas.
Crucially, much of the demand destruction has been hardwired
into the system in the form of efficiency regulations and
mandates that will not easily be reversed.
Even if oil prices drift lower, governments in the advanced
economies are unlikely to relax the push for because it is
central to their climate change strategies.
In fact, advanced countries would likely oppose any
resurgence in oil demand with additional taxes and regulations.
If some demand is bought back, it will have to be in
developing economies rather than in North America and Western
Europe, and even there prices may need to be lower for longer
than many forecasters currently expect.
(Editing by William Hardy)