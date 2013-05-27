* Vaillant's efficient heaters popular in German home market
* Russia, China growth helps overcome south Europe crisis
* Argues energy transition can happen in people's homes
* Wants tax incentives for swap to efficient heaters
By Vera Eckert
FRANKFURT, May 27 Germany's Vaillant sees sales
rising two to three percent this year as it wins market share in
crisis-hit Europe, while demand for energy-efficient heating
systems that cut fuel bills also grows in emerging economies.
The 140-year old company is a household name in Europe for
products such as condensing boilers, which extract heat from
otherwise wasted flue gases; for heat pumps, which draw heat
from external air and the ground; and for solar collectors that
combine heating and hot water supply.
Half of Vaillant's research and development funds are spent
on new technologies like combined heat and power micro-plants,
which make homes independent of centralised supply, chief
executive Carsten Voigtlaender told Reuters.
Although it works with E.ON and RWE to
sell combined heat and power systems to households, new devices
made by Vaillant, rival Bosch and others also pose a
threat to utilities, as they cut gas consumption and bills.
They also complement Germany's ambitious plan to transform
energy policy, which includes cutting overall energy use and not
simply switching to power from greener sources.
While demand in southern European countries like Italy and
Spain has been hit by the crisis, Vaillant's German sales rose 4
percent last year as the shift highlighted its products.
In 2012, the group's operating profit before exceptional
items rose 10 percent to 225 million euros ($290.93 million).
EMERGING MARKET GROWTH
Vaillant is also enjoying strong growth - starting from a
low base - in emerging countries, for boilers, heating and
cooling systems, ventilation and related services, as consumers
look to cut their energy bills.
"The European market for heating equipment declined by 2
percent last year but we were able to gain market share and to
expand our presence in fast growing regions such as China and
Russia," Voigtlaender said.
As well as the increase in overall sales, he sees a one
point rise in return on sales to nine percent this year.
Privately held Vaillant, the number two in the European
market after the thermotechnology unit of Bosch and ahead of
Viessmann, posted turnover of 2.33 billion euros last year, a 2
percent rise compared with 2011.
Bosch's thermotechnology unit, with its Buderus and Junkers
brands, had 2012 sales of 3.1 billion euros and Viessmann, whose
products are similar to Vaillant's, 1.9 billion euros.
EFFICIENCY VS RENEWABLES
Voigtlaender said his company would use forthcoming energy
policy discussions in Germany to argue for curbing energy use.
Vaillant wants more tax offsets for investment in building
efficiency, which would complement existing incentive payments
and tie in with Germany's plan to curb CO2 emissions while
exiting CO2-free nuclear power faster over the next decade.
State-bank KfW and the office of economics and
export control (BAFA) pay grants or extend partial loans towards
new boilers, insulation material and solar system investments.
There is a raft of programmes available for households.
With voters increasingly sceptical about the 550 billion
euro energy shift, because of tariff hikes needed to support
alternative power generation and new grids, Vaillant hopes
consumers will be keener to try new technology in their own
basement.
The firm estimates that 75 percent of German heating units
are outdated and even more - 87 percent - in Europe. With nearly
40 percent of German primary energy use going into heating and
hot water, the potential savings are huge, Voigtlaender said.
"We estimate that swapping out all heating systems in one go
for the latest technologies could reduce heating costs by up to
35 percent and save 14 billion euros per year in Germany."
($1 = 0.7734 euros)
(Editing by Geert de Clercq and Helen Massy-Beresford)