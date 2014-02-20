NEW YORK Feb 20 U.S. crude oil stocks rose
almost 1 million barrels to 362 million barrels and fell 1.73
million barrels at the Cushing storage hub, indicating ample
supply flowing to the Gulf Coast, Energy Information
Administration data showed on Thursday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a nationwide build
of 2 million barrels, and U.S. benchmark oil futures rose
about 20 cents in the immediate minutes after the data was
issued. By 11:25 a.m. EST (1625 GMT), they were 0.25 percent
lower at $103.05 a barrel.
Crude stocks amounted to 35.87 million barrels at Cushing
and rose on the Gulf Coast by 2.5 million barrels to 176 million
barrels, a sign that, thanks to new pipelines, an increasing
amount of oil is being moved from storage to the huge refining
hub in states such as Texas and Louisiana.
TransCanada Corp's 700,000 barrel per day (bpd)
Gulf Coast pipeline, running from Cushing to Texas, is ramping
up after it began service in late January. The pipeline flowed
at initial rates of 300,000 bpd.
The data showed stocks of distillates fell just 340,000
barrels, far less than the 2 million barrel draw expected by
analysts. Heating oil futures eased slightly after the
data and by 11:25 a.m. EST (1625 GMT) they were 0.13 percent
higher at $3.1409 a gallon.