* January natgas production up .5 percent from December

* Shale field production offsets drop in dry gas rigs (New throughout, adds details, background)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. natural gas production climbed to a record in January according to government data on Thursday, dimming chances that an over supplied gas market would tighten anytime soon and pull up historically low prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration monthly gross gas production report showed that January output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 72.85 billion cubic feet per day, up 0.5 percent from the downwardly revised December total and eclipsing the previous peak of 72.68 bcfd set in November.

Natural gas prices have been trading at 10-year lows and traders say they will likely remain down in the near term because of the big supply.

"I think it's a little too soon to look for a turning point in production or prices," said Katherine Spector, commodity strategist at CIBC World Markets in New York.

Low prices have been good news for homeowners and businesses that heat with gas and for manufacturers like chemical companies that use the fuel as a feedstock. But they hurt some gas producers that have been forced to sell at below cost.

The EIA's previous estimate for December was 72.54 bcfd, off 0.3 percent from November, in the first measurable monthly decline in nearly a year.

Traders had been awaiting the report, which was released more than hour late due to technical problems, to look for signs that production might be slowing after the slight drop in December.

Recent steep declines in the number of gas drilling rigs and planned production cuts by several key producers, like Chesapeake, have raised expectations that record gas output might finally slow.

But continued drilling activity in the Marcellus shale and in Colorado kept the total growing. Output in the "Other States" category which includes Marcellus grew by 1.8 percent, EIA said.

New Mexico production also registered strong monthly growth, with production there up 2.8 percent.

The biggest percentage monthly production decline was in Louisiana, which fell 1.8 percent as some operators curtailed output, EIA said.

Lower 48 gross gas production is running about 6 bcf per day, or 9 percent, above January 2011. Output was curtailed in January and February last year by well freeze offs in the Southwest from some extremely cold weather.

For complete report: link.reuters.com/dyb84m

Recent drilling data from Baker Hughes has offered some hope for the bulls, with the gas-directed rig count dropping for 11 straight weeks to a 10-year low of 652 last week.

The count, which is down 30 percent since peaking last year at 936 in October has stirred talk that low gas prices might finally be forcing producers to slow dry gas output.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

But the drop in dry gas drilling has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which have been increasing, primarily due to rising output from liquids-rich shale plays.

Analysts say it can take months for a slowdown in drilling to translate into lower production, noting the shift to more profitable oil and liquids plays produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly.

EIA note-Gross withdrawals are converted to marketed natural gas production by subtracting gas used for repressuring, quantities vented and flared, and nonhydrocarbon gases removed in treating or processing operations. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)