* April production at 72.48 bcfd, up 0.56 bcf from March

* Texas had biggest gain, up 1.9 percent (Adds background, trader quote, price reaction)

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, June 29 Gross natural gas production in April in the lower 48 U.S. states rose for the first time in three months, climbing 0.8 percent from March, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

Lower 48 "wet" gas output in April totaled 72.48 billion cubic feet per day, up 0.56 bcf per day from upwardly revised March output of 71.92 bcf daily, the EIA said in its monthly Natural Gas Gross Production Report.

Lower 48 refers to gas production in the United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

The EIA's previous estimate for March was 71.76 bcf per day.

Gross gas output hit a record high of 72.74 bcf per day in January, then declined slightly in the following two months, stirring talk that a steep decline in gas drilling was finally taking a toll on production.

Lower 48 gross gas production is running at 3.2 bcf per day, or 4.6 percent, above the same year-ago month.

Texas saw the largest percentage monthly increase, climbing 1.9 percent as production resumed from shut in wells and new wells were brought on line.

"Other States" production continued to increase, up 1.8 percent, with new wells in the Marcellus shale play contributing to the gain.

Production in the Gulf of Mexico decreased by 3 percent from March.

Gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slipped several cents after the report but were still up 1.8 cents at $2.74 at about 12:45 p.m. EDT.

For complete report: link.reuters.com/dyb84m

TIME TO RETHINK OUTPUT

The unexpected rise in April could force traders and analysts to rethink expectations about how long it will take before near-record high production finally slows.

"It could take a lot more time for gross production to drop in spite of the sharp decline in dry gas drilling given the move towards liquid-rich wells," a Texas-based trader said.

Natural gas prices slid to a 10-year low of about $1.90 per mmBtu in April, but have since rebounded nearly 45 percent amid talk of producer supply cuts and strong demand from utilities that have opted to use gas rather than coal to generate power.

Traders have been looking for signs that historically low gas prices might finally force producers to slow record output.

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell to 534, its ninth drop in 10 weeks and the lowest since August 1999. \

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

But horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for a second straight week, and at 1,171 are just shy of the record high 1,193 hit six weeks ago.

A 43 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last eight months has fed perceptions that producers are getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

The next Baker Hughes drilling rig report is due on Friday.

EIA note-Gross withdrawals are converted to marketed natural gas production by subtracting gas used for repressuring, quantities vented and flared, and nonhydrocarbon gases removed in treating or processing operations. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)