NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. natural gas inventories
climbed last week to an all-time high, the fourth straight year
a record high has been hit at this point in the season,
according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information
Administration.
The EIA report showed that total domestic gas inventories
climbed last week by 65 billion cubic feet to a record 3.908
trillion cubic feet, eclipsing the previous high of 3.852 tcf
hit in November 2011.
Utilities typically build natural gas inventories from April
through October, which are then used to meet about 25-30 percent
of winter heating demand.
Based on current weather forecasts, traders expect one or
two more weekly inventory builds to drive storage further into
record territory before winter withdrawals begin.
Stocks should head into the heating season just shy of 3.95
tcf, still well short of EIA's revised estimate for peak working
gas capacity of 4.239 tcf.
A mild winter last year slowed November-through-March gas
demand by 600 bcf or more, leaving a huge surplus in inventory
at the beginning of the stock building season that helped drive
gas prices to decade lows below $2 per million British thermal
units back in April.
A spike in demand this year from utilities switching from
coal to cheap gas for power generation and strong demand for
cooling during a record hot summer helped burn up a lot of
excess gas and drive prices up more than 90 percent from spring
lows to about the $3.65 area.
But inventories have remained well above average all year.
While a near-normal heating season could eliminate a big
chunk of the oversupply that plagued gas prices earlier this
year, analysts note that weather is key. If winter fails to show
up, prices could get caught in another downward spiral.
"Inventories should come out of a (normal) winter with about
2.1 tcf in the ground. That's not great, it's the second highest
ever, but it is more manageable than this year and doesn't point
to a $2 price," said Steve Thumb, principal at Energy Ventures
Analysis in Virginia.
Some analysts see inventories trimmed even further, to below
the 2 tcf level, estimating that a normal winter could add 800
bcf or more to total demand.
REGIONAL STORAGE
Inventories in the producing region climbed to 1.277 tcf
last week, topping last November's record of 1.261 tcf but still
11 percent below EIA's peak demonstrated capacity estimate of
1.417 tcf.
Western region storage also notched a new benchmark,
climbing to 540 bcf. But western storage remains nearly 11
percent below EIA's peak capacity estimate of 604 bcf.
Total stocks in the East of 2.091 tcf are just 10 bcf short
of that regional record of 2.101 tcf set in November 2009.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Jim Marshall)