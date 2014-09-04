Sept 4 U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected
last week, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate
inventories rose unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories fell by 905,000 barrels in
the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 1.1 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 385,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 114,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed.
Gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1.3-million barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 605,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
500,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 42,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)