By Robert Gibbons
Sept 4 U.S. crude stocks fell less than expected
last week, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate
inventories rose unexpectedly, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories fell by 905,000 barrels in
the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 1.1 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
fell by 385,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 114,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed, and the refinery utilization rate dipped
0.2 percentage point to 93.3 percent of capacity.
Gasoline stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3
million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 605,000 barrels, versus expectations for a
500,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 42,000
barrels per day.
"The report is a little bearish because of the build in
crude inventories on the Gulf Coast, in PADD 3, and with crude
stocks off a little in Cushing, it points to the Gulf Coast
becoming more relevant," said Dominick Chirichella, senior
partner at Energy Management Institute in New York.
Crude stocks in the PADD (Petroleum Administration for
Defense District) 3 region, on the U.S. Gulf Coast rose 659,000
barrels to 189.7 million barrels last week, the EIA data showed.
A crude stocks drop of 1.7 million barrels on the West Coast
(PADD 5) was the main source of the drop in total U.S. crude
stocks.
Chirichella believes any bullish effect from the drop in
gasoline inventories should be tempered because the drop
reflected product moving to retail ahead of the Labor Day
holiday and stocks being allowed to drop ahead of the switch
from summer-specification gasoline.
Other market participants thought the EIA report was more
supportive.
"The report is mildly supportive, due mostly to the large
gasoline inventory drawdown," said John Kilduff, partner at
Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The improving economic conditions and lower retail prices
for gasoline are having an effect," Kilduff said.
Economic data released on Thursday showed private payrolls
increased less than expected in August, but it was the fifth
straight month of private-sector job growth. Another report
showed the U.S. service sector activity at a nine-year high.
"Gasoline demand remains strong, as a result," said Kilduff.
Brent October crude was down 75 cents at $102.02 a
barrel at 11:53 a.m EDT (1553 GMT), after being off only 25
cents in the minute before the EIA report was released.
U.S. October crude was down $1.07 at $94.47 a barrel,
after being down 56 cents just ahead of the report.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)