Sept 10 U.S. crude stocks fell as expected last
week, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose sharply as
refiners boosted operations, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 1 million barrels in
the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a
decrease of 1.1 million barrels. U.S. crude imports
fell last week by 54,000 barrels per day.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 78,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.6 percentage points on
the week, although processing of crude oil alone
dipped by 96,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.
Gasoline stocks rose by 2.4 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
157,000 barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 4.1 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 571,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
