(Corrects expectations in first paragraph to draw, not increase)

Sept 17 U.S. crude stocks rose despite an expected draw last week as refineries cut output and imports jumped, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 1.6 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 357,000 barrels, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 28,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 257,000 barrels drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 279,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 486,000 barrels increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 493,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)