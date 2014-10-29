Oct 29 U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected
last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline and
distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 3.4 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 776,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 79,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 0.1 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1-million-barrel drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 5.3 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.2-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 367,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)