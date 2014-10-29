(Adds analyst quote, price reaction)
Oct 29 U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected
last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell more
sharply than forecast, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 2.1 million barrels last
week, less than the 3.4-million-barrel increase expected by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Gasoline stockpiles fell 1.2 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations for a 1-million-barrel
drop. Distillate stocks, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 5.3 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.2-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
"The report was fairly bullish due to the steep decline in
distillate fuels. The gasoline drawdown was also supportive,"
said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
"The build in crude oil inventories was not sufficient to
counteract the weight of the refined product drawdowns."
U.S. and Brent crude prices slightly extended gains after
the report, with U.S. crude up 87 cents at $82.29 a
barrel by 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT).
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 776,000 barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell 79,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 0.1 percentage point to 86.6 percent of total capacity.
U.S. crude imports fell 367,000 bpd.
