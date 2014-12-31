U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as
refineries hiked output, while gasoline stocks increased and
distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
decrease of 67,000 barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 1.995 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 36,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 0.9 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 3.0 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1
million barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 1.9 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 1.5 million barrels increase, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.231
million barrels per day.