(Adds comment, updates throughout)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries hiked output, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday, but inventories at the oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, grew, keeping prices depressed.

Crude inventories fell by 1.8 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an decrease of 67,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub rose by 1.995 million barrels, EIA said.

"Fundamentally, the market remains weak with the near 2 million barrel build in Cushing that kind of offsets the total drop of almost as much in crude stocks," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "There is a lot of crude around. I think we're in for more of the same, maybe not today, but in the year ahead, where we'll still be looking for a bottom, likely below $50 on WTI."

Refinery crude runs rose by 36,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.9 percentage points.

Gasoline stocks rose by 3.0 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a gain of 2.1 million barrels.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.5 million barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.231 million barrels per day.

"It really was a bearish report," said Phil Flynn at Price Futures Group. "It looks like the drawdown in inventories was really on the West Coast. But it's the builds in the Midwest and Oklahoma, where the heart of the supply is, that really counts."

U.S. crude traded down $1.30 to $52.82 after the report, while Brent crude traded down $1.24 a barrel at $56.62. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)