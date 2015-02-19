FOREX-Euro tumbles from 6-month peak as Macron win in France spurs profit-taking
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. crude stocks rose more than twice expected levels last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline stocks increased and distillate inventories fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.
Crude inventories rose by 7.7 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.2 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 3.663 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 122,000 barrels per day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.3 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks rose by 485,000 barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 167,000 barrels gain.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.1 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 181,000 barrels per day. (U.S. Energy Desk)
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.