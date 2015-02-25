NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week as refineries cut output, while gasoline and distillate
inventories fell, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 8.4 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 4 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.419 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs fell by 199,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
fell by 1.3 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1.5-million-barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, fell by 2.7 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 3.1-million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports rose last week by 198,000
barrels per day.