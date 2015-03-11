NEW YORK, March 11 U.S. crude stocks rose last
week, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories
rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels
in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an
increase of 4.4 million barrels.
Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub
rose by 2.322 million barrels, EIA said.
Refinery crude runs rose by 187,000 barrels per
day, EIA data showed. Refinery utilization rates
rose by 1.2 percentage points.
Gasoline stocks fell by 187,000 barrels,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7
million barrels drop.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and
heating oil, rose by 2.5 million barrels, versus expectations
for a 2.6 million barrels drop, the EIA data showed.
U.S. crude imports fell last week by 575,000
barrels per day.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)